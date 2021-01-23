Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Jan 23, 2021 / 11:46 PM EST / Updated: Jan 23, 2021 / 11:46 PM EST It was nice to see the sunshine Saturday. However, if you spent any time outside, you know it did not feel as warm as it looked. In Indy it was the coldest morning of the year so far. Only 12. The sunshine at least got us above freezing Saturday afternoon. Mostly clear skies Saturday evening let the temperature drop quickly into the upper 20s. And Sunday morning the road surface temperatures will also be in the 20s. So watch for slick spots even if there is only scattered light snow Sunday morning. Scattered light snow will arrive early. By afternoon, the light snow may change to some light rain before ending in the afternoon. Monday round two of some more wintry weather arrives. Freezing rain starts in the morning with some minor ice accumulation expected. Then the temperatures warm up and the precipitation changes to rain in the afternoon. Quiet weather pattern and a little warming trend the rest of the week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction