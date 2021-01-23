Sunday Night Weather

Thursday was our taste of spring but now it's back to reality. Highs will be dropping 20 solid degrees into Friday, so bundle up in your winter coat and mittens. Normal high for Jan. 22 is in the mid 30s.

Even though temperatures will near the freezing line today the wind chill won't even be close. It'll feel like the teens for most of the day. That icy wind will be out of the north and gusting up to 20 mph.