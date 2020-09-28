Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Sep 27, 2020 / 11:55 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 27, 2020 / 11:55 PM EDT We have been stuck in a very dry weather pattern for the past couple months. Some relief, in the form of showers, will be coming through Sunday night and Monday. FutureView shows the area of rain moving through during the day Monday. We should see showers off and on until late Monday. The dry lawns and gardens could use more than the FutureView forecast rainfall amounts, but every little bit helps. The cold front moving through, that triggered the rain, will be followed by much cooler weather. Sunday could be the last day we see temperatures in the 70s. Those temperatures in the 40s and 50s out west are headed our way. It is unusual this time of year but along with the off and on showers, we will see temperatures falling during the day Monday. And it will also be a bit breezy. After the Monday rain, the cooler weather will keep our temperatures about 7 to 12 degrees below average this week. Later in the week we may see temperatures more like late October. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction