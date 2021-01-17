Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Jan 17, 2021 / 11:35 PM EST / Updated: Jan 17, 2021 / 11:35 PM EST Another day with overcast skies and occasional snow showers and snow flurries. Not much accumulation and the snow melted on most roadways. These temperatures are what caused most of the light snow to melt on contact Sunday. Still some show showers and snow flurries late Sunday night. And the flurries will still be around Monday morning. With temperatures in the 20’s Monday morning watch out for some slick spots. By Monday afternoon, most of the flurries should be out of Central Indiana. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction