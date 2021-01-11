Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Jan 10, 2021 / 11:43 PM EST / Updated: Jan 10, 2021 / 11:43 PM EST January is normally a cloudy month and that has certainly been true for us this January so far. Overcast skies all around on our cameras today. Because of the cloudy skies, the temperature did not rise much Sunday. These low 30s statewide are a little below average. Grab the winter coat, hat and gloves again Monday morning. At least it will not be too windy. FutureView indicates overcast gray skies all around Indiana Monday afternoon. Temperatures should be just about average for January 11. Finally, by Tuesday afternoon, FutureView shows the clouds moving out and some sunshine coming our way. That will lead to above average temperatures for a few days. The week ahead starts with a warming trend through Thursday. Friday a weather system develops that could bring some light snow and colder temperatures. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction