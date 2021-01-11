Sunday Night Weather

A temperature inversion, a warm layer of air above a cooler moisture-laden layer, has kept central Indiana cloudy and cool this week. On the average January sees 40% of possible sunshine, but this month we've only seen 7%. While we have been cloudy we have also been dry. The 30-day outlook for January predicted above average precipitation but so far this month has been dry. We have had .80" of precipitation buy only .2" snow.

After a cloudy, cool week, we'll see a little sun filtering through the clouds this weekend. Highs will be in the 30s, and lows will be in the 20s.