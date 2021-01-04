Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Jan 4, 2021 / 12:14 AM EST / Updated: Jan 4, 2021 / 12:14 AM EST There was 6 to 8″ of snow in Illinois last night. The medium blue area in Northwest Indiana indicates about 3 inches on the ground Sunday morning. In our viewing area the 3 to 3.5 from Lafayette to Monticello seemed to be the highest amounts. There was a little light snow in the Indianapolis area Sunday night. Only 0.2 of an inch. And it all melted. With cloudy skies all day, the temperature did not rise too much. 30s all day. A bit colder if you are heading out early Monday morning. Some patchy fog possible, but no rain or snow. FutureView indicates we might see some sun Monday afternoon, especially South. A weak weather system moves through early Tuesday morning. Then another storm system passes South of us on Thursday. Otherwise, temperatures end up about 2 or 3 degrees above average for the week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction