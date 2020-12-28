Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Dec 27, 2020 / 11:36 PM EST / Updated: Dec 27, 2020 / 11:36 PM EST There was a little sunshine Sunday morning. But by afternoon, skies were overcast. Even with overcast skies, temperatures were 10-15 degrees above average. Brisk South winds helped bring in the mild air. The showers that moved in Sunday evening are moving out by 2:00 AM. The sharp diagonal line is a cold front that will bring colder air for a of couple days. Back to about average temperatures Monday. And about the same Tuesday except there will be sunshine Tuesday. By Wednesday, the next cold front is moving in. FutureView indicates there will be rain showers Wednesday along with much warmer temperatures again. A two part weather system will be around New Year’s Eve and New Years Day. At this point is looks like mostly occasional rain with light snow mixed in at times. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction