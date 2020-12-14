Sunday Night Weather

After two days with high temperatures in the 60s, a major change is on the way to central Indiana. A cold front brought clouds Friday afternoon and rain will move in by 9pm. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour and heavy downpours are likely through Saturday. Half-inch rainfall amounts will be common.

The cold front will move across the state Saturday and temperatures will fall in the afternoon. As we continue to cool down, rain will change to snow overnight. Flurries are likely through Sunday morning as temperatures will be much colder. We'll end the weekend with highs in the 30s. Next week will begin dry and cool on Monday and Tuesday.