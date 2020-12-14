Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Dec 13, 2020 / 11:53 PM EST / Updated: Dec 13, 2020 / 11:53 PM EST We are getting into a typical December temperature pattern. High temperature only low 40s Sunday. Clouds hang around through Sunday night much like we have experienced this past weekend FutureView indicates the clouds will be moving out late Monday morning. It will be nice to see some sun, but we are stuck with chilly temperatures. Monday morning low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. With a little wind, the wind chill will make it feel like it is in the upper teens With more cold air coming in on Northwest winds, temperatures will probably not make it to 40 Monday afternoon. As of Sunday night, the possible light snow for Wednesday does not look like a significant event. However, since it has now turned cold, any snow we get will be sticking on the roads. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction