Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Dec 7, 2020 / 12:16 AM EST / Updated: Dec 7, 2020 / 12:16 AM EST Another cloudy cold day Sunday all around Indiana. High temperatures in Indiana were all 5-10 degrees below average Sunday. A cold start to the day Monday. The cloudy skies might produce a few snow flurries Monday morning but no accumulation and no travel problems are expected. With clouds around again on Monday, it will be another below average cold day Monday afternoon. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction