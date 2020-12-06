Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Dec 6, 2020 / 12:33 AM EST / Updated: Dec 6, 2020 / 12:33 AM EST Some sunshine during the day Saturday but more clouds in the forecast for Sunday. Saturday afternoon just about average high temperature for this time in December. But colder air on the way. Partly cloudy skies and light North winds will make for another cold night. Mid 20s Sunday morning. With more clouds around Sunday, it will be a struggle to even make it to near 40 in the afternoon. A minor weather system tracking to our North on Monday could bring us a few snow flurries Sunday night or Monday morning. The week ahead starts out cold but there is a decent warming trend by later in the week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction