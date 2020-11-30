Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Nov 30, 2020 / 12:36 AM EST / Updated: Nov 30, 2020 / 12:36 AM EST We have not seen measurable snow since March 14. Probably less than 1″ in central Indiana. But since it is the first snow of the season, we could see some travel delays Monday. Early Monday morning, the rain will be changing over to light snow. With above freezing temperatures the snow should be melting on roadways for awhile. Accumulations mainly on grassy areas. The snow fighter crews will probably be able to take care of this event with salt. But we still need to slow down and give them room to work. The light snow continues into Tuesday morning. FutureView at 8am Monday shows light snow, and possible sleet over much of central Indiana. More snow to the north and west. By 8pm the snow is moving out of central Indiana but still going in eastern Indiana and up in the lake snow region. After the snow moves out Tuesday morning, the cold temperatures stick around all week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction