Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Nov 22, 2020 / 11:43 PM EST / Updated: Nov 22, 2020 / 11:43 PM EST From Sunday morning into early afternoon there was some light snow accumulating in northern Indiana. The snow did not cause any significant travel problems but it was just a hint of what is to come for all of the state. Though not this week. By Saturday afternoon, the rain had moved out of central Indiana. These unofficial rainfall amounts indicate most of central Indiana received about one and a quarter inches of rain this past weekend. You will need you coat and hat if you are headed out Monday morning. Temperatures in the 30s with wind chill temperatures near freezing. Some sunshine and mid 40s by afternoon. This is the FutureView look for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The next system bringing us rain for Wednesday. Chilly to start the week then showers moving through Tuesday night and Wednesday. Right now, Thanksgiving is looking like dry weather with a little above average temperatures Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction