Sunday Night Weather Weather Posted: Nov 16, 2020 / 12:28 AM EST / Updated: Nov 16, 2020 / 12:28 AM EST These are some of the peak wind gusts experienced in Indiana Sunday morning and early afternoon. Lots of storm reports from the high winds. Hail, high winds and downed trees are indicated. Scattered power outages also occurred. Actual low temperatures in the 30s Monday will feel more like the 20s with the wind. By Monday afternoon sunshine warms us up and it will be less windy. Winds 10 – 15 mph. A fairly nice day in the 50s most areas. Monday there is a little snow in the northern Great Lakes but lots of sunshine for Indiana. Rather chilly the first few days of the week. But a decent warming trend to above average temperatures by Thursday and Friday.