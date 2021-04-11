Sunday Morning Weather

This had been a dry month with no rain for the first six days of the month. A large area of low pressure is now in control of our weather and we've had cloudy, wet weather for the past three days.

Our weather will stay unsettled with a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend. Showers will develop Saturday morning and thunderstorms will spread heavy rain across the state Saturday afternoon. Winds will also be strong with 25-30 mph gusts likely.