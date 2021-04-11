Sunday Morning Weather Weather Posted: Apr 11, 2021 / 09:53 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 11, 2021 / 09:53 AM EDT The same slow moving weather system is impacting our weather again Sunday. It has been in the Midwest for several days. With several heavy downpours Saturday, we ended up with some moderate to heavy rainfall amounts. The 1/55″ at the Indy Airport was the most rain in a day so far in 2021. More showers will be around at least through Sunday morning. But unlike Saturday, no heavy downpours and no thunderstorms are expected. Showers diminish a bit by late Sunday afternoon as the low pressure moves on up toward Detroit. The rain finally moves out for god tonight. After the rain moves out Sunday night, the clouds should clear a bit for some sunshine Monday. Showers move out Sunday night and leave us with mild temperatures and some sunshine. Monday is probably the best day of the week. Cooler air, a little below average, settles in toward the middle part of the week Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction