Sunday Evening Weather

Beautiful day in central Indiana. Comfortable temperatures under a picturesque sky all around. A welcome change. It did not get too hot today and we were not dealing with excessive heat index temperatures for a change. Like last night, another night to open the windows and let Mother Nature cool off the house. There could be some isolated showers in southern Indiana Monday afternoon. the rest of the state stays dry until a cold front brings a line of showers Tuesday. It gets a little warmer and more humid on Tuesday and Wednesday. But then it's back to some more comfortable temperatures and lower humidity Thursday through Saturday.