Saturday Evening Weather Weather Posted: Jan 30, 2021 / 06:52 PM EST / Updated: Jan 30, 2021 / 06:53 PM EST By mid afternoon, what started as rain changed to snow and was making streets slushy by late Saturday afternoon. At 6:00 PM the darker blue area indicates some moderate to heavy rain moving from Southwest to Northeast. The snow will accumulate fairly rapidly Saturday evening before changing to rain overnight If you are heading North from Indy tonight, expect to encounter some real travel problems with heavier snow up to 6″ overnight Rain mixed in to the south means less snow. All snow for many hours means more snow to the north. Sunday morning travel will be a bit better in Central Indiana as temperatures warm to above freezing and precipitation falls as rain. However, by mid-afternoon Sunday, the precipitation will change beck to light snow.