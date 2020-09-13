Sunday Evening Weather Weather Posted: Sep 13, 2020 / 06:54 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 13, 2020 / 06:54 PM EDT We needed some rain for the lawns and gardens but the amounts were low and fairly spotty. The cold front and showers that moved through last night left us with a mixture of clouds and sunshine Sunday. The front that brought the showers is now heading toward the east coast. High pressure in Iowa will dominate out weather for the the next few days. Cooler and dry weather is expected. We are not feeling the full effects of the cooler air just yet. So most areas saw temperatures near 80 Sunday afternoon. With a north wind and clearing skies, the temperature should fall to a little below average. 50s by Monday morning. Coll and dry for the next 2 days. Then a slight chance for some shower, mainly south, as the remnants of Hurricane Sally moved by to our south. Otherwise, temperatures will be 2 – 3 degrees below average this week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction