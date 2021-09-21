Summer will end soggy; fall will get off to a cool start

Fall begins Wednesday at 3:21pm and Summer across central Indiana will end with wet weather. Up to a half-inch of rain fell across central Indiana Monday and parts of the state saw rain Tuesday. Our next round will come tonight. Rain will become more widespread and heavy downpours are likely. A few thunderstorms are possible. Up to two inches of rain is likely by Wednesday evening and flash flooding will develop.

A few showers will linger through Thursday morning and behind the front, much cooler air will be working into the state. High temperatures will struggle through the 50s Wednesday and for Thursday will only be in the low to mid 60s.

Dry weather, along with milder temperatures in the 70s, will return for Friday. Highs will stay in the 70s this weekend with a few showers Saturday and sunny skies on Sunday.

Winds will be gusty Wednesday.

