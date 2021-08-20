Summer weather remains on blast in central Indiana

Yesterday was the second straight day that our high temperature managed to reach the upper 80s and that came paired with humid conditions, too. With the broad pattern not changing very quickly, we can expect more of the same as we head through today.

This morning will be the best time to get outside and enjoy the weather before it becomes hot. One of the changes we will enjoy is an increase in sunshine throughout today. This is thanks to an area of high pressure, which is now centered almost directly overhead.

The high pressure will also damper rain chances this afternoon, though a few downpours are still expected to pop up across central Indiana between about 3-8 p.m. Downpours will remain brief and isolated however, so the majority of us will stay dry and afternoon plans need not be cancelled. More importantly, prepare for the heat as feels-like temperatures reach the low 90s later on.

This evening we will return to more comfortable conditions with temperatures falling through the 70s after dark. It will remain humid outside, but rain will no longer be a threat. A mostly clear sky is expected through the night as well.

This weekend will be another hot and humid one with little change in our weather. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s on Saturday with a slight chance for storms in the evening as a weak wave of energy travels through the state from west to east. Sunday may end up being drier with minimal rain chances, but it could be hotter as well. There will be a tropical feel to the air and high temps may even hit the low 90s in the afternoon. Stay cool and hydrated!