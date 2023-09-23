Fall is now officially underway across Indiana but the weather conditions made it feel more like late August or early September outside. Indianapolis reached 80° for a high temperature, marking the 101st such day of the year! We’ll add a few more in the immediate days with temperatures not showing many big signs of movement either.

Thanks to high pressure and Indiana being “blocked” between an area of low pressure west, high pressure east along with now Tropical Depression Ophelia, we’ll have more sunshine and warmer temperatures on Sunday. Expect highs again in the lower-80s around Central Indiana. Into next week, highs are expected to remain in the upper 70s to near 80° Monday and Tuesday with increasing clouds starting Monday. However, don’t expect temperatures to drop that dramatically throughout the week.

From Wednesday to Friday, I have high temperatures in the 70s each day which is still a few degrees above normal. Average highs drop from 75° on Sunday to 73° on Friday. I anticipate most days remaining just a smidge above those numbers for the most part. In fact, next Saturday has temperatures once again near 80° to end the month.

Departures from normal Sunday

Departures from normal Monday

Departures from normal Tuesday

Departures from normal Wednesday

Along with the temperatures, a few rain chances will get introduced to the mix for the middle of the week. We’ll have a closed-off area of low-pressure attempt to move through the Midwest and bring rain chances Tuesday through Thursday around Indiana. The chances each day remain scattered but any rainfall in the forecast is needed. Currently, September 2023 is running as the second driest September on record as we have a rainfall deficit of -2.24″ for the month.

That closed-off area of low pressure will also be responsible for our moderated temperature trend this week. It’s also likely that October will open with above-normal temperatures, too.