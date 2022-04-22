INDIANAPOLIS – A few spotty showers this Friday with high temperatures back into the 70s today! Many will still see a mostly dry day. Then it’s on to the 80s this weekend!

Warming temperatures

Dense fog advisory

We start off Friday morning with reduced visibility. A dense fog advisory is in effect for some of our southeastern counties until 9 a.m. You can expect visibility here to be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.

Quick look at Friday

It’s going to start feeling like spring in full force here across Indiana. The spring showers will be present today, as well as high temperatures about 10 degrees above the normal of 66.

Timing out Friday rain chances

Most of the rain we see Friday will stay north of I-70. Early morning is likely to feature a heavier section of rain near Bloomington, possibly an isolated thunderstorm before 9 a.m. Throughout the day, you could run into a few spotty pockets of showers as early as 8 a.m. or late into the evening hours. The coverage will be very scattered in nature–we’re not expecting a big wash out by any means. This slide show below will show you what rain and cloud coverage looks like throughout the day:

Good morning! And Happy #EarthDay! 🌎

We start our Friday off with a thin line of rain nearing into Central Indiana. Mild temperatures in the low 50s now.



Spotty showers throughout the day (but PLENTY of dry time). We'll see another day well into the 70s this afternoon.

Saturday feeling like the 80s!

Get ready for summer-like warmth this weekend! We soar into the low 80s by Saturday.

7 day forecast

A warm front has brought rain showers and warmer weather to Indiana! We’ve been climbing about 10 degrees each day–and will continue to do so until we get to the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 80s for both Saturday and Sunday!

