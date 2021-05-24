Summer-like heat to open the week

This Monday morning, skies were overcast and lows dipped down into the mid to upper 60s across central Indiana. Temperatures are quickly rising this midday and are already in the mid-80s at the lunch hour. More sunshine is in the mix across the state right now. Skies will remain partly cloudy through the afternoon as highs peak into the upper 80s.

Not only will it be the warmest of the year so far, but highs this afternoon will be a few degrees shy of the record high for the date. Indianapolis climbed to 90° on May 24 back in 1965 and 1921. We will have to closely watch where the high temperatures reach this afternoon.

Today will likely mark the warmest of the week. Highs tomorrow will still climb into the mid to upper 80s, but will decline as the weather pattern shifts Wednesday. A storm system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to central Indiana midweek. Temperatures will decline at that point and will eventually turn more seasonal this weekend.