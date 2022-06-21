Summer officially started in the Northern Hemisphere Tuesday morning at 5:13am. The sun’s most direct rays are over the tropical of cancer and with14 hours, 59 minutes and 24 seconds of daylight, Tuesday was the longest day of the year. The countdown to fall begins Wednesday as we will lose 3 seconds of daylight.

For the first full day of Summer we’ll have highs in the mid-90s with a slight chance for isolated storms Wednesday afternoon. An approaching cold front will give us the small storm chance. The front will move across the state Wednesday night. For Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the weak front and the humidity lower. The respite will be brief as moisture builds again this weekend. Highs will stay near 90° and we’ll have a chance for scattered storms Saturday and Sunday.

A stronger cold front will move across the region Sunday night and bring a cooler weather pattern for next week. Highs will be in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday and the humidity noticeably lower.

