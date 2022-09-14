INDIANAPOLIS – It was a foggy start to our Wednesday. The dense fog advisory from this morning has since expired with lots of sunshine expected for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be about 10° warmer than Tuesday.

Wednesday morning lows

Despite the fog, temperatures had no problem dropping into the upper 50s this morning. It was chilly and raw with the fog.

Warmer Wednesday

For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will still be low, so overall a comfortable day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s under mostly starry skies.

Warming trend, summer makes a return

The fall feel comes to an end as temperatures in the 80s and 90s move back in. We will be in a dry and warm stretch going forward, into at least the beginning of next week. We will slowly climb into the middle 80s by Thursday and close to the 90s if not in the 90s by this weekend. You can expect plenty of sunshine over the next several days, and no rain chances are expected. Our average highs are typically in the upper 70s, so we will be well above average most days.

Look ahead to next week

Next week, all signs are pointing to well above average temperatures again with little rain chances. Specific details will come as time gets closer to next week but expect warm and dry conditions to continue into late next week.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast