Summer heat for Wednesday; back to normal Thursday

Foggy start to the morning. Dense fog is limiting visibility on the roads by quite a bit, especially outside of the city. A few of our northeastern counties have schools on delay to protect their students since drivers can have a tough time seeing pedestrians with fog this dense.

Temperatures will warm well into the 80s this afternoon with some of us hitting a high of 90 like we did on Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine is expected and no rain will reach central Indiana. In face, we won’t get rain until at least the weekend.

We’ve had this boundary hanging out over Indiana for a couple of days but it will finally go on its way Thursday. That cold front will slide SE and allow cooler, more comfortable air to push into Indiana. We will feel much more like September should for the second half of the week and into the weekend. Wednesday’s high will be ten degrees above average but then we’ll drop 9-10 degrees for Thursday.

Temperatures will be more comfortable for Thursday plus some cloud cover and a shift to a NE breeze will mean a big improvement in the way it feels outside. Pool today, grill tomorrow.

Isolated light rain chances this weekend and then next week we will have cooler mornings and sunshine plus 70s throughout the afternoons. Very enjoyable!