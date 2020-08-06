Summer heat and humidity to return to Indiana

Well I could absolutely get used to this comfortable weather pattern but, alas, it is temporary. Make sure to take advantage of the next few days because the humidity and rain will come rushing back in for the start of next week.

Today is starting off in the 50s which is cool enough to justify a sweater. It feels just like it did Wednesday morning so you can go with that. High pressure is to thank for the cool mornings and comfortable days. It’ll slowly move off toward the Great Lakes over the next few days but will successfully keep rain out of Indiana through at least Saturday.

We’ll still stop in the 70s for Thursday but a little warmer in the low 80s for our Friday. Plenty of sunshine with a light northerly breeze will make for a gorgeous day and an evening perfect for dinner outdoors.

Warmer, sunny, and comfortable for Saturday which will make for a fantastic pool day. The wind will shift to the south on Sunday and that’ll allow much more humid air to pump in. We’ll really be feeling the humidity into the beginning of next week. A stray shower is possible on Sunday but we won’t be too active until Monday.