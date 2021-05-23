Summer feels continue, rain chances return midweek

The weekend is coming to a close, but there’s still time to get out and enjoy the nice weather. Today, the high temperature in Indianapolis hit 84°, tying this as the warmest day of year so far. The only other day this warm was yesterday. That makes this the warmest weekend since mid-August.

The rest of the evening will be pleasant as temperatures cool into the low to mid 70s by the late evening hours, then dropping to the mid 60s overnight. There is a very slight chance that an isolated, light shower could develop over our northern counties this evening. However, most, if not all of central Indiana will remain completely dry.

We are now on our 4th 80-degree day in a row, and there are more to come. That’s quite the swing after we spent two solid weeks this May with temperatures below average. The summer-like feel in place will remain with us a while longer. The average high temperature this time of year is only in the mid 70s for Indianapolis. We’ll keep temperatures in the 80s for the next several days.

Monday morning will be comfortable as you’re heading out the door. No jacket will be needed for kids at the bus stop as temperatures will start out in the mid 60s. By the afternoon, highs will be surging to the upper 80s!

Changes start coming mid week as our jet stream pattern begins to shift. Showers and thunderstorms will build back in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Daily chances of rain will stick around as we finish off the week. Don’t worry, the rest of the week won’t be a washout. There will be dry time too. The wettest days will come on Wednesday and Friday. We start to dry out for the weekend as temperatures turn more seasonable. Just in time for the Indy 500 on Sunday!