Summer ends with heavy rain; Fall begins with an October-like chill

Fall began Wednesday afternoon and Summer across central Indiana will end with three days of wet weather. Heavy rain soaked the state Wednesday and heavy downpours will continue overnight. 1 to 3 inches of rain has already fallen this week and caused isolated areas of flash flooding across the state. The flood risk will remain high through the end of the week. The extended period of rain has saturated the water table and area creeks and streams will continue to rise rapidly.

A few showers will linger through Thursday morning and behind the front, much cooler air has moved into the state. The average high temperatures for October 24th is 62 degrees. That is the forecast high for Indianapolis for the first day of Fall on Thursday.

Dry weather, along with milder temperatures in the 70s, will return for Friday and we’ll have dry weather for Football Friday Night. Another cold front will move across the state late Friday night and bring a few showers through Saturday morning. Highs will stay near 70 this weekend with sunny skies returning Sunday.

Wednesday was the wettest day of the month so far.

We’ve had heavy rain for the past three days.

So far this has been a wet month.

Heavy rain will continue this evening.

Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend.