Summer ended with near record heat across central Indiana on Wednesday. In Indianapolis the high was 93°, just three degrees off the record, set in 2010. A strong southwesterly wind brought warm, humid air and the heat index was near 100° through the afternoon. Clouds developed late in the day ahead of a cold front draped across the Great Lakes. Showers and storms associated with the front stayed north and west of Indiana during the day. As the front moves closer, storms will be possible across central Indiana into the evening. The threat for severe weather is low, but a couple isolated storms containing damaging winds and hail are possible. These will be widely scattered in nature and not everyone sees rain.

A much cooler air mass will work in behind the cold front. Temperatures will dive into the low 60s overnight and only rebound to the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday afternoon. Fall officially begins at 9:04 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning, temperatures falling to the mid 40s will be the coolest we’ve seen in Indianapolis since early May.

For the first weekend of fall expect highs in the mid 70s with sunny skies on Saturday and a chance for a few showers late Sunday.

A cold front may bring a few storms this evening.

This has been a warm summer and the season ended with 90° heat.

Northerly winds will bring cooler air in for Thursday.

Goodbye summer and hello fall. The new season starts Thursday.