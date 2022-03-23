We’re in for another wet day. We’re not looking at widespread rain like we saw at times on Tuesday. However, we’ve already seen scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to kickoff our Wednesday. Even if you’re not seeing the rain over your location when you head out, having the rain gear with you is still highly recommended. Rain chances remain through the day with a few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon. Be sure to be weather aware.

The rest of the morning into the very early afternoon will primarily feature just rainfall with some heavy downpours at times. A few rumbles of thunder here and there are also possible. Some sunshine breaking through by late morning in a few spots will help to destabilize the atmosphere and add fuel to our potential for severe storms. Our severe weather threat will be mainly after 1 p.m. and last through the early evening. The most favorable dynamics for these to setup will be in our north and northeastern counties, but everyone should be weather aware today. Large hail and damaging winds are our primary threats, however, an isolated spin-up can’t be ruled out.

The severe weather threat dies down this evening but rain chances stick with us for the next few days. Temperatures will be cooling too. After highs early Wednesday afternoon in the low 60s, we’ll be dropping to highs in the 40s the next several days.