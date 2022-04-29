INDIANAPOLIS – A mild start to Friday, but we don’t warm up too much from here. We are getting ready for heavy showers and strong thunderstorms headed to Indiana Saturday.

Friday at a glance

Light showers Friday before strong storms Saturday

Friday afternoon will feature light rain showers. Most of this will be very isolated. Around lunch time 1 p.m. we will still be mostly dry with some sunshine breaking through. By 7 p.m. a thin line of rain showers re-enters the state. Overnight Friday into early Saturday morning may see some brief pops of lightning.

Saturday morning set-up

The entire state of Indiana is under some type of severe weather risk for Saturday evening. We start the day out with a few spotty showers before 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Sunshine breaks through by 2 p.m. in the afternoon that will help to energize thunderstorms for later in the evening.

10 a.m. Saturday radar

2 p.m. Saturday radar

Severe weather threat Saturday night

After 7 p.m. is when we expect stronger storms to increase with severe potential. The biggest threat will be damaging winds. Radar by 9 p.m. is expected to be very active. Heavy downpours and excessive lighting will also be a concern with these storms.

9 p.m. Saturday radar

10 p.m. Saturday radar

Severe weather threat continues overnight into Sunday morning

We will stay vigilant monitoring storms well throughout the evening and overnight hours. Make sure you check in with our social media accounts outside of show times if you wake up to some rumbles of thunder late Saturday night – early Sunday morning. We will be here analyzing radar and updating our channels with the storm information you need to know, should storms continue to stay strong overnight.

12 a.m. Sunday radar

3 a.m. Sunday radar

The all-clear expected Sunday morning

We are expecting things to start quickly drying out Sunday morning. The day will feature plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures after the storms pass. Cloudy skies begin to break down by 9 a.m.

9 a.m. radar Sunday