Scattered showers and thunderstorms brought up to a half-in of rain to central Indiana today. Rain will end this evening and skies will stay cloudy. A Tornado Watch continues until 9pm for southeastern Indiana and severe storms will be possible through the evening. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary threat.

Wednesday will be a dry day before rain chances move in Thursday and we’ll have a daily chance for rain through Saturday. Temperatures this week will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s, average for this time of year. Sunday looks dry with plenty of sunshine for Mother’s Day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s.





Temperatures will stay seasonal through Saturday.