INDIANAPOLIS – Severe weather is a possibility with the heavy showers and thunderstorms moving into the Hoosier state.

Strong to severe storms are possible Friday

There is a low risk that strong storms may turn severe heading into Friday. It’s possible that embedded into heavy rain pockets that we see severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts. The threat of dangerous travel conditions is there, given the amount of new rainfall we are expecting. A 24-hour flood watch is in effect for the duration of this event.

Wind advisory in effect

Winds gusting up to 50 mph tomorrow puts all of Central Indiana under a wind advisory. The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday morning to 10 p.m. Friday night. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects outside during this time.

Flood watch in effect

Heavy downpours are expected throughout the day on Friday. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday. Excessive rainfall will cause flooding. Rivers, creeks, and streams will rise. New rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms Friday

Rain showers start early Friday after midnight. By the time the morning rush hour begins, heavy, widespread rainfall will be in place at 7 a.m. This will cause standing water on roadways and reduced visibility–therefore making travel more dangerous. By noon Friday, thunderstorm activity will increase, along with heavy downpours.

(Wet) snow chances as temperatures drop

As temperatures begin to drop, we are expecting periods of snow for northern Indiana. While we are expecting the majority of snow chances to be for norther Indiana, this line from rain to snow along the boundary with cooler air may get fairly close to I-70 by 5 p.m. Wet snow flakes will be the type most people see out of this system. Later Friday evening, we begin to dry out, left with cloudy skies and periods of drizzle.

Friday forecast for Indianapolis

Rain showers will be present and widespread throughout the day tomorrow. Gusty winds and temperatures in the upper 40s will still keep us fairly mild on the air temperatures. However, rain-cooled air and gusty winds will make it feel cooler outside in the shade.