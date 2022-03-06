We are tracking our chances for Sunday night thunderstorms to reach severe criteria. Damaging winds will be the main threat. Wind gusts of 60-70mph are likely. Heavy downpours are expected with tonight’s showers, which will be much more widespread. 1-2 inches of rain is possible, with locally higher amounts.

The best chance to see some of these storms turn severe with be south of I-70. The timing of the stronger storms look to be about 10 PM Sunday night to 6 AM Monday morning. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out within a severe thunderstorm.

With excessive rainfall, flooding of creeks, rivers, and streams is possible. In areas with locally heavier amounts of rain, flash flooding could also pose a threat.