Strong thunderstorms late tonight into early Monday morning

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of central and western Indiana under a slight risk for severe weather. The main threats include damaging wind and flash flooding. Our northern counties are under a flash flood watch until Monday morning.

Stronger storms will arrive by 11 PM this evening, primarily for northern and western Indiana.

The greatest threat for strong storms to turn severe is during the overnight hours of midnight to 5 AM.

By Monday morning, scattered showers remain, but the severe threat will expire. Gusty winds and heavy rain will still be present at times, however, well into 9 AM Monday.

By 8 PM Sunday night, rainfall totals were just under an inch and a half in Indianapolis.