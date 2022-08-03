Indianapolis saw its 17th, 90° day of the year Wednesday. It was a hot, humid day with heat index above 100°. An approaching cold front will bring strong storms with gusty winds, into the state this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm for 12 counties in the northwest corner of central Indiana. The watch may be extended farther south and east as storms move this way.

Our weather will stay active with showers and thunderstorms scattered across the area Thursday and Friday and up to an inch of rain is likely. We still have an almost five-inch precipitation deficit so the rain is needed. Behind the cold front temperatures will not be as warm and we’ll end the week with highs in the 80s.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm for White county.

Strong storms are likely this evening.

Rain will continue through Thursday.

Our warm, humid weather will continue with a daily chance for rain through the weekend.

August is off to a warm start.