INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We have a lot to talk about this morning. Heat, storms, more storms, there’s a lot going on weather-wise this week. As you head out the door, it is hot and humid to start. That continues into this afternoon.

Heat Advisory for all of Indiana

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire state that goes from 1 PM-9 PM this afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated, stay cool, & don’t forget about your pets!

There is another Heat Advisory that has been issued for Wednesday for parts of central Indiana as well. Feel-like temperatures again will top off in the triple digits.

Strong to severe storms possible in central Indiana

We are starting off with a line of showers and storms to our north. This line will push south and east, clipping some of central Indiana but will weaken as it moves into Ohio. We have a lot of dry time today but some showers and storms could redevelop into the afternoon hours. There is a slight risk for strong to severe storms today. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threat.

More storm chances the rest of this week

There is a chance for strong to severe storms Wednesday and Thursday. Both days have a slight risk for strong to severe storms. Wednesday, that chance looks high during the morning hours. The timing on Thursday still needs to be nailed down a little bit better.

There is another chance of showers and storms into Friday as well. It is still too early to tell if those will be severe or not.

90s for the rest of the week

Temperature-wise, we will be in the 90s into Friday. By this weekend, temperatures will drop into the 80s with less humid conditions.