Strong storms possible Friday, storm chances and heat for this weekend

There is a lot to talk about over the next few days, here we go.

Let’s start with the earthquake that happened around 3:18 p.m. in western Indiana. It was a 3.8 magnitude earthquake with a depth of about two miles. It was felt here in Indianapolis, Fishers, and several other places. Why? According to the USGS, the eastern part of North America has older rocks, older compared to those in the western half of North America. Fault lines in these older rocks have more time to heal after an earthquake, which allows seismic waves to cross them more effectively when one does occur. In the west, where there are younger rocks due to more earthquakes, seismic waves are absorbed and do not spread as easily.

Now, let’s move on to weather.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for several counties in Central Indiana.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with increasing clouds. Some showers and storms are possible by morning.

Friday, we will have two rounds of showers and storms. The first round will be in the morning. This round will bring heavy rain to the area but most the activity will stay to the north of the the metro.

Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Round two of the showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening. All threats of severe weather are going to be possible with this round: damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and flash flooding, and an isolated spin-up will be possible. Rain continues into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the lower 70’s.

Saturday and Sunday will both bring the chances of showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Monday will bring more shower chances before drying out by Tuesday and Wednesday.