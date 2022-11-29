INDIANAPOLIS – A few strong storms will impact Central Indiana overnight as a cold front runs through the state. Clearing skies and freezing weather will be left in its wake.

Early evening outlook

Conditions through much of Tuesday evening will be as they were through the afternoon. Quiet as whole, though marked by breezy and mild weather. Wind gusts will largely remain in the 30-40 mph range as temperatures in the upper 50s hold until until the rain arrives later. The rain will enter the state immediately ahead of a cold front that will be approaching from the west.

Late evening & overnight storms

Scattered storms will move into the western part of the state between 10-11pm. A few of these storms may be strong, though primarily across Southern Indiana. Severe weather remains unlikely, though a very isolated severe storms is not out of the question. Wind gusts in the range of 50+ mph are the primary concern. Storms will move eastward through the state; exiting around 3am.

Wednesday chill sets in

The front will pass through the state within about an hour of the rainfall ending. This means the front will be completely in and out ahead of sunrise on Wednesday. This will plummet temperatures into the upper 20s by the start of the day, and feels like temps will be 10-15 degrees colder with the wind.

It will be a sunny Wednesday, but the sun will only do so much to warm us up against a cold northwesterly breeze. Highs are expected to go no higher than mid to upper 30s across Central Indiana. We will remain cold heading into and through Thursday before our next warm up on Friday.