Strong storms overnight; daily chance for rain as new heatwave begins

Scattered, strong storms are likely after midnight mainly west of US 31. Showers will continue through early Thursday. We’ll have a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms from Thursday though most of next week.

Abnormally dry soil conditions exist across the state, and we could use some rain.

Indianapolis has tallied 11 90-degree days so far this summer, and more heat is on the way. So far, July has been 4-degrees warmer than normal, and this summer is 4-degrees warmer than last year. We have already had one 7-day streak of 90-degree days, and another one is on the way. The extended forecast is calling for high temperatures to range near 90 degree for the next seven days.

Strong storms will come into west, central Indiana this evening.

Scattered storms are likely for the morning rush hour.

Showers will continue through lunchtime.

A few isolated showers are possible Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will vary over the next 24 hours.

Another streak of 90-degree days is on the way.

Expect a daily chance for rain through next week.

1-2″ of rain is likely through next week.