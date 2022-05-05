INDIANAPOLIS – Friday brings our next chance for stronger storms to turn severe in isolated situations. While showers will pick up this afternoon, we aren’t expecting anything too intense for Thursday.

Thursday at a glance

Timing out Thursday rain

Lighter rain showers will pick up Thursday afternoon. We start the day off with cloudy skies, but overall drier. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Thursday.

12 p.m. radar

4 p.m. radar

7 p.m. radar

Warmer pattern on the way

A giant ridge will edge into Indiana that brings very warm air to the Hoosier state next week! Mid to upper 80s will be easily achievable by the middle of next week.

Next chance for severe weather in Indiana

Our next chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will be Friday. Strong winds will be a major threat with these storms, especially south of I-70.

Friday showers and storms

Early morning rain and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday. Late afternoon to early evening will see heavier showers continue with mostly cloudy skies. Storms may be present as early as 2 a.m. Friday.