Strong storms may bring flash flooding to central Indiana this evening

A line of strong storms has formed across central Illinois and will move across central Indiana this evening. Strong storms are likely with the main threats from the storms will be damaging winds and heavy rain that could cause flash flooding. 1-2″ of rain will fall north of I-70 with little to no rain south of I-70.

Scattered thunderstorms will be likely through Friday. Temperatures will stay warm with highs near 90 and the heat index near 100. A cold front will move across the state Friday night. Behind the cold front, we’ll have more pleasant weather for race weekend. We’ll have sunny skies, lower humidity and milder temperatures with highs expected to be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Strong storms have formed to our west.

Heavy rain will begin by 7pm.

The western half of the state will see rain by 8pm.

30 mph wind gusts will be common this evening.

Heavy rain will begin to taper off by 9pm.

The heaviest rain will fall north of i-70.