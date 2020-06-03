Strong storms later Wednesday for central Indiana

Warm start to the morning as we wake up to the upper 60s and low 70s. More clouds right now but we’ll still brighten up quite nicely before any rain gets here.

Strong storms brought 70+ mph wind gusts to parts of Wisconsin overnight. There were also reports of trees and power lines done as well as heavy downpours. Strong storms also brought 60 mph gusts to Michigan.

Storms are now moving into Chicagoland and will then head our way. Our main concerns will be large hail and hefty downpours that could cause flash flooding. Strong wind gusts could also accompany those storms.

Plenty of dry hours this morning and through lunchtime. We’ll see the storms sliding into Peru and Kokomo as early as 4 p.m. Wednesday. Storms get to Indianapolis around 6 p.m. and don’t get to Columbus until closer to 8 p.m.

As this cold front slides our way it’ll impact our temperatures. In southern counties where we won’t get rain until closer to dinnertime, temperatures will have no problem getting back into the mid to upper 80s. North of the city where the front could get in a little earlier, we’re still expecting to warm above average but not necessarily as warm as others.

Heavy downpours will be associated with today’s storms. A couple more rounds of rain will roll through central Indiana Thursday and Friday, bringing rainfall totals close to or even above a solid inch areawide. The plants will love it, but I think most of us will prefer the dry weather we’re expecting this weekend.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is pushing toward the Gulf Coast and will impact our weather moreso next week. We could get wind and rain from that system as early as Tuesday. The center of that storm is expected to stay west of Indiana as it pushes north.