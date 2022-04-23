INDIANAPOLIS – Enjoy the nice weather while we have it. Big changes are just hours away, including a few stronger storms and 20 degree cool down.
Weekend at a glance
- SATURDAY: Temperatures we don’t normally see until summer time! June 18th is when ‘normal’ high reaches 83° — and that’s what we have in our April 23rd forecast.
- SUNDAY: Severe storm potential by the evening, especially north of I-70.
- MONDAY: 20+ degree drop (temps fall to 50s in the afternoon!) So technically our highs will be right after midnight, then falling throughout the day.
- TUESDAY: Much cooler air with highs dropping more than 10 degrees below normal in the mid 50s.
BUST OUT THE SHORTS! We hit 80° Saturday: dry and mostly sunny
Get ready for summer-like warmth this weekend! We soar into the low to mid 80s by Saturday. These are temperatures we don’t normally see until summer time! June 18th is when ‘normal’ high reaches 83° — and that’s what we have in our April 23rd forecast.
Severe weather potential Sunday
Sunday we could see some one-off stronger showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center does have part of Indiana at a marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather. Timing would be Sunday evening. After the storms pass, colder air takes over once again in Indiana.
Big cool down next week
Enjoy the warmer air while we have it! Our pattern changes quite a bit as we start off next week. We’re in the warm section of air currently (on the left) then we move into the cooler pattern (right) by Monday!