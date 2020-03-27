Strong storms heading this way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Multiple hail reports out of the St. Louis area overnight. Strong storms moved through central Illinois early this morning, lighting up multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings.

We could see similar problems with our own storms over the next 48 hours. Lots of lightning in SW Indiana in the 5 o'clock hour. We'll have scattered storms throughout the morning with many dry hours this afternoon before another round of storms this evening and overnight. Main concerns for these storms will be hail, wind and lightning.

As a warm front swells north, temperatures will soar into the 60s in our southern counties while northern counties will be stuck in the 50s. Over the weekend a cold front will follow, dropping us all back to highs in the 50s and drying us out by Sunday.

Saturday brings a risk of severe storms to central Indiana. We'll actually have many dry hours on Saturday afternoon but after 7 p.m., stronger storms will move through. Those are the storms that bring us our main concern for severe weather. Hazards will include heavy rain, lightning, hail, damaging 50+ winds and tornadoes.

Stay weather aware throughout Friday and Saturday. Download the free Weather Authority App to monitor radar so you can be outside Saturday afternoon but get inside before the storms get to you.

Very warm Saturday as temperatures soar to the 70s (first 70 of the year!). Cooler but drier on Sunday with a nice, springlike Monday ahead.