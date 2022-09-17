INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana.

Sunday at a glance

Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.

Storms on the way late Sunday into early Monday

After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms may even pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border. Strong wind and damaging hail, along with heavy downpours and excessive lightning are included in this storm threat.

A quick warm-up is on the way

We have a good shot of making it to the 90’s at the start of this upcoming week. However, we could potentially finish the week off with highs in the 70s by Friday after we pull in some cooler air overhead.

Humidity stays lower through first part of the weekend

The redeeming quality of this forecast is that dew point temperatures won’t be out-of-control. Even as these dew points head into the low, possibly even mid 60s by Sunday, it will remain relatedly dry–and therefore, not too humid.

Cooler air to finish out the week

Now here’s the fun part in the forecast! Right after this late summer warming takes place, a trough digs into the eastern part of the US, and will help cool our temperatures off significantly. We’ll pull in some cool air from the north, and drop those high temperatures back into the upper 70s by the end of this upcoming week.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast