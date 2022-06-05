INDIANAPOLIS – After a weekend full of sunshine and nice weather, we get ready for showers and thunderstorms to return to Indiana Monday.

Monday at a glance

Severe weather possible Monday

As of Sunday evening, most of Indiana is under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for strong storms to turn severe. The timing of this could start as early as afternoon Monday, with more organization developing during the evening commute. Increasing clouds will be present at the beginning of the day, with showers and gusty winds present.

Timing out the Monday storms

Before 3 p.m. Monday, isolated storm cells begin to pop up, as cloud coverage increases. Gusty winds will be present as well. By 5 p.m. the showers get a little more organized and band together, stretching nearly the entire length of the state from north to south. That main line begins to push eastward on the Indiana-Ohio border after 7 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the area close to sunset.

Join the weather conversation on Twitter!

After golf on CBS4 News at Six, I'll be talking about the storm threat for Monday. Severe weather is a possibility. Spotty rain chances the rest of the week, with highs in the low 80s/ upper 70s. #INwx pic.twitter.com/6VodQGscTn — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) June 5, 2022