INDIANAPOLIS – After a weekend full of sunshine and nice weather, we get ready for showers and thunderstorms to return to Indiana Monday.
Monday at a glance
Severe weather possible Monday
As of Sunday evening, most of Indiana is under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for strong storms to turn severe. The timing of this could start as early as afternoon Monday, with more organization developing during the evening commute. Increasing clouds will be present at the beginning of the day, with showers and gusty winds present.
Timing out the Monday storms
Before 3 p.m. Monday, isolated storm cells begin to pop up, as cloud coverage increases. Gusty winds will be present as well. By 5 p.m. the showers get a little more organized and band together, stretching nearly the entire length of the state from north to south. That main line begins to push eastward on the Indiana-Ohio border after 7 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the area close to sunset.