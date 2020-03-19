Strong storms head for Indiana Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storms have been lighting up Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm alerts in the Southern Plains overnight. We're watching dew points today as a warm front passes through and slides in moist air that'll kick our dew points up to the 60s. That'll get our atmosphere ready for potentially severe storms later on.

We are included in the yellow slight risk and peach Enhanced rish for severe weather which is a higher concern than we had issues this time yesterday morning so you need to stay aware of the forecasts and the weather around you.

We're going to have heavy, widespread rain throughout the day today but it'll be 8 p.m.-2 a.m. that we're mainly focused on the severe weather threat. Be sure to have your weather radio on so that if you fall asleep and the weather goes bad, you will be woken up to seek safety.

This evening's storms will bring heavy downpours, strong winds, likely hail, and possibly tornadoes.

We already had more than an inch of rain fall on Wednesday and now we look to add to that. Most of us will get at least another half inch of rain today.

A quick mid-morning shower will pass through on Friday but then the rest of the day will be dry. We'll start off in the 60s but as a cold front slips through, temperatures will fall to the 40s in the afternoon. By Saturday morning we'll have dipped all the way to the 20s. Saturday and Sunday will both be dry but temperatures will stay below average with especially cold morning.