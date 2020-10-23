Strong storms Friday; major cooldown for weekend

Pleasant temperatures will start off our Friday morning. We’re a few degrees warmer than we were on Thursday morning so an improvement in that sense. We won’t have widespread rain in the morning hours but a few showers will be developing so we’re keeping an eye on radar.

More storms will develop by noon and then a broken line of hefty storms will roll through after 2pm. This will mean heavy downpours for many students on their return home. Storms will still be making driving conditions difficult for much of the are during the evening rush -especially Indianapolis and east.

Strong winds will be my main concerns with the storms Friday afternoon. Hail and an isolated tornado threat is also staying on the table. Heavy downpours are expected for a few storms but most of the area won’t actually get more than a quarter inch of rain. Likely not nearly as much rain as we started the first half of the week with.

We currently sit behind a warm front so that warm air will continue to pump into Indiana. Most of us will get into the upper 70s again on Friday. Those west of Danville will get the passage of the cold front sooner, though, so highs there will likely just barely and briefly get into the low 70s. After the passage of the front, temperatures will drop quickly. By dinnertime we’ll have already dipped to the 60s and by sunset we’ll be well into the 50s. Jackets needed if you’re going out for anything Friday night.

The weekend will certainly feel like Fall! Chilly mornings and cool afternoons. We’ll be dry Saturday with only a small rain chance for Sunday. Enjoy!