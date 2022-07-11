Going back to the first of June, the rain deficit for Indianapolis is now more than four and half inches below average. Moderate drought has developed over most of the state crops are show signs of the excessive dryness.

A cold front will move this way overnight and bring much-needed rain to the state. There is a slight risk for severe storms mainly north of I-70. Storms will develop after 9pm and heavy rain, gusty winds and hail are likely from 10pm through 3am. The strongest storms will affect the northern half of the state and a half-inch to an inch and a half of rain will soak the state overnight.

Sunshine will return Tuesday and the humidity will be lower behind the front. Another cold front will move across Indiana Wednesday. This system will have less moisture to deal with, so we’ll only see a slight chance for rain as the front passes. The second cold front will reinforce the drier air and keep temperatures and the humidity comfortable for the rest of the week.

We’ll have another long stretch of dry weather this week. We’ll stay dry Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely between 10pm and 3am tonight.

Expect highs in the 80s with comfortable humidity levels this week.