Rain and strong storms will spread across the state overnight. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour and heavy rain is likely for the morning rush hour. Up to a half inch of rain is likely by sunrise and the rain will taper off during the morning. Gusty winds will continue through the day. A second wave of scattered strong storms will develop Tuesday afternoon through the evening. Any afternoon storms could become strong mainly to our south and east. Damaging winds will be the highest threat with these storms along with heavy rain.

Dry weather returns the state with sunny skies and highs in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday before another round or rain an thunderstorms moves in Thursday night through Friday.

May Climatology:

During the month of May we gain 53 minutes of daylight and go from an average high of 69° to an average high of 78°. Temperature extremes are common this month and it can still be very cold. Here are a few cold facts: We fell to a low temperature of 27° in 2020. Our latest last measurable snow was May 9, 1927. Our latest last freeze was May 27, 1961.

